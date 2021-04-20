‘This is accountability’ — Lawmakers react to Chauvin guilty verdict

Members of the Congressional Black Caucus gathered in the Capitol to hear the judge read the verdict in the trial of Derek Chauvin on Tuesday afternoon. Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, was found guilty on all three counts in the killing of George Floyd last May.

“This is accountability, but it’s not yet justice,” said Rep. Cori Bush at a news event on the Capitol lawn.

See the video for more of lawmakers’ reactions to the verdict.