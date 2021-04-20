Military commanders disavow notion of extremists in their ranks

Two top military officers on Tuesday told senators there are “zero” white supremacists under their command, despite evidence of a long-simmering problem within the ranks that came to the forefront following the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol involving some currently serving military personnel and veterans.

“I am very confident that the number of extremists in my forces is zero,” said Adm. Charles Richard, commander of U.S. Strategic Command, which includes some 150,000 military and civilian personnel overseeing the nation's nuclear arsenal. “Every person in my organization has to have a security clearance, for starters, right? And when you fill that form out, and I’ve been filling it out for 40 years, there is an extensive battery of questions designed to get after that very point.”

Investigators look into the background of every applicant, and check their references as well as social media accounts, he said. At Strategic Command, there are a personnel reliability program and peer monitoring, added Richard, who has been in the post since November 2019.

“So if there are any extremists in my organization, one, they hide it very well, and two, it’s just a matter of time before I get them,” he told the Senate Armed Services Committee.

Gen. James Dickinson, commander of Space Command, also estimated the number of extremists under his command to be "zero" and suggested he hasn't seen it as a problem during his time in the military.