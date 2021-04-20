Lawmakers fret over backdoor entry to banking for big companies

Lawmakers from both parties are expressing concerns about potential risks posed by state-chartered industrial loan companies that can blend financial services and other commercial activities.

At a hearing last week, they questioned whether the process sought by financial technology companies that have no history of taking deposits will give these companies a backdoor entry into banking that could exempt them from some oversight.

Rep. Ed Perlmutter, D-Colo., said the entry of commercial companies into the financial services arena poses questions about “market fairness and financial stability.”

Perlmutter is chairman of the House Financial Services Consumer Protection and Financial Institutions Subcommittee, which held the hearing on banking charters on April 15. The majority Democrats titled the hearing “Banking Innovation or Regulatory Evasion,” but they found plenty of company among Republicans who had their own concerns.

Prompting the concern was a move by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation late last year to finalize a rule to let nonbank industrial loan companies, including fintechs, obtain deposit insurance in some cases.