Biden’s FCC should reverse decision to split safe driver spectrum

During the pandemic of the century, when the nation’s highways looked like ghost towns, car crashes increased. Deaths on the road rose by 8 percent and injuries rose by 24 percent in 2020, even as driving declined.

It is therefore especially troubling that the Federal Communications Commission voted last November to take away over half of the spectrum air waves reserved for transportation safety, known as the Safety Band. To make matters worse, the FCC also banned the most popular technology using spectrum for connected vehicles, instead requiring an unproven, untested technology.

American motorists deserve better, and the National Transportation Safety Board agrees. A recent recommendation by the NTSB — an independent government agency responsible for safety across all modes of travel — has included preserving the spectrum air waves for collision avoidance and connected vehicle technology in its biannual 10 Most Wanted List of Transportation Safety Improvements.

Safety bands and spectrum airwaves may not be household terms, but anyone driving America’s roads should care: Connected vehicle technology using spectrum can prevent cars crashing into each other and killing or injuring passengers. U.S. drivers should have access to the latest lifesaving equipment, and regulators should make sure that companies have the tools to develop safer cars and automated vehicles.

The NTSB said its members were “alarmed” by the FCC’s decision, noting that if it were not reversed, “safety progress could be hindered.”