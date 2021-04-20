Axing ‘SALT’ limit would widen income gap, witness tells panel

Democrats’ lead witness at a Senate Finance Committee hearing Tuesday on inequality in the U.S. tax code agreed with GOP assertions that repealing the $10,000 cap on the deduction of state and local taxes would run counter to efforts to close income and wealth gaps.

Dorothy Brown, a law professor at Emory University in Atlanta, told the panel that tax deductions tend to favor white over Black households, particularly since it is mostly wealthier Americans who still itemize on their returns following changes made in the 2017 tax code. Before the tax law, one in four Americans itemized, but after the standard deduction was doubled, that fell to nearly one in 10, she said.

In that vein Brown concurred with panel Republicans in their opposition to repealing the $10,000 limitation on state and local tax deductions imposed by the 2017 law, which would deliver the biggest benefits to the richest households.

“Yes, and I would say perhaps you have read my testimony closely,” Brown told Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., in response to his question about whether she’d oppose Democratic efforts to repeal the “SALT” cap.

In her written testimony, Brown — author of a book entitled “The Whiteness of Wealth: How the Tax System Impoverishes Black Americans and How We Can Fix It” — targeted three major areas of the tax code: breaks for married couples, homeownership and retirement savings.