Afghanistan: No road map for success, just an exit ramp for failure

The description “forever wars” is now associated with Iraq and Afghanistan, but the origins of the term are much older.

A quick database search unearthed a 1959 clip from the St. Louis Globe-Democrat about a convention of Esperanto speakers, who believed that a common worldwide language would end “forever wars.” And in 1974, Joe Haldeman, a Vietnam veteran, published an acclaimed science fiction novel, “The Forever War,” which was a parable drawn from Southeast Asia.

By 2008, New York Times correspondent Dexter Filkins popularized the label by calling his book on the never-ended struggles in Afghanistan, “The Forever War.”

But as the witty economist Herb Stein memorably said, “If something cannot go on forever, it will stop.” Fulfilling that dictum, Joe Biden decreed that America’s military involvement in the forever war in Afghanistan will stop by the tragic Sept. 11 anniversary.

The end was inevitable, despite the reported objections of leading generals and other national security officials. For what could the generals promise other than more of the same as the Taliban gains territory and shows scant interest in a power-sharing arrangement?