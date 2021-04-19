Walter Mondale, Minnesota liberal who transformed vice presidency, dies at 93

Former Vice President Walter Mondale, an unapologetic Senate liberal whose White House aspirations were shattered in an epic landslide defeat at the hands of Ronald Reagan in 1984, died on Monday at the age of 93.

The arc of Mondale’s career extended from service as a campaign foot soldier in the precinct politics of Minnesota’s Democratic Farmer Labor Party in the late 1940s to the state attorney general’s office in 1960, followed by a dozen years in the U.S. Senate beginning in 1964. Elected as Jimmy Carter’s vice president in 1976, Mondale served a single term that ended when Reagan seized the White House four years later.

Nominated in 1984 by the Democratic National Convention to recapture the presidency in that fall’s general election, Mondale made history by picking the first woman — Geraldine Ferraro — to join a major party’s national ticket as his vice presidential running mate.

But the pair never gained serious traction against the popular Reagan, whose reelection victory was powered by a strong economic recovery from years of demoralizing stagflation.

Mondale's selection of Ferraro was not his only unconventional decision as the campaign took shape. He startled the convention — and the country — by promising in his acceptance speech to raise taxes in order to fund his liberal program and to narrow the federal deficit.