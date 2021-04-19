Republicans lack credibility on deficit

Americans should be rolling their eyes at Republicans’ criticism of President Joe Biden’s policies as fiscally irresponsible. The same Republicans have shown through recent history, with the policies they pursue, that they only seem to care about deficits when Democrats run the government.

As the Democratic staff director for the House Budget Committee for twenty years, I regularly watched Republicans reject experts’ warning by passing huge unpaid-for tax cuts and massive defense spending bills, adding trillions to the public debt. Sure, Republicans paid lip service to the deficit issue. But their actions spoke louder. This trend of GOP indifference to the debt only seemed to grow over the past four years when President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans added trillions in red ink long before the cost of COVID-19 hit the budget — to barely a Republican peep.

But it gets worse: GOP attacks on fiscal responsibility about Biden’s new infrastructure bill are also factually wrong. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said, “You’re either alarmed about the level of national debt and the future impact of that on our children and our grandchildren or you aren’t.” In fact, Biden’s plan does care about the debt’s impact on our children because it would actually reduce, not add, to it.

Let’s look at the numbers. Biden’s infrastructure proposal would spend $2.65 trillion over ten years, with most funding ending after eight years. At the same time, his tax increases would raise $2.75 trillion over 15 years. So within 15 years, the Biden plan would be fully paid for. And after 15 years, it would actually cut the deficit, eventually by a large amount. While all the spending is temporary, the tax increases are permanent. That means the tax increases would continue cutting deficits and promoting fiscal restraint for years to come.

Republicans complain that Biden’s plan would take too long to recoup costs because the taxes fail to pay for the spending within a ten-year “budget window.” First, there’s nothing magical about a ten-year budget window. Over history, the so-called length of these budget windows has varied. Second, the bridges, roads and tunnels the plan would fund will benefit us not just for ten years but for many decades to come. Anyone borrowing money to make a long-term investment like buying a home understands the concept of repaying the mortgage over several years or decades throughout the life of the property.