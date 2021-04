(Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Hannah Bove, of Boston, reads a memento that was placed at the National World War I Memorial in downtown Washington on Monday.

The memorial, which opened Friday with the First Color ceremony, sits in Pershing Park near the White House and is the first monument in the nation’s capital to all the 4.7 million Americans who served in the Great War — and the 116,512 who would never come home.