Lawmakers divided over need for new domestic terrorism law

More than three months after the insurrection and attack on the Capitol, lawmakers are grappling with how best to respond to the rising threat of violent white supremacy nationally.

Divisions have emerged between those who take the threat of domestic right-wing terrorism seriously and those who don’t. But even among those lawmakers who take the threat seriously, there is disagreement over whether creating a new domestic terrorism criminal statute would do more harm than good.

More generally, questions also have arisen over whether additional domestic terrorism-related offices and programs should be established by Congress or if it would be better to refocus and add resources to existing offices within federal departments and agencies.

Virtually all Democrats are in agreement that right-wing violence, particularly rising rates of violent hate crimes, has become an alarming problem. However, Republicans are much more divided about the issue, with many GOP members still aligned with former President Donald Trump.

For example, Sen. Ron Johnson, Republican of Wisconsin, argues that the destruction of government and private property, as happened occasionally during last summer’s racial justice protests, is the more serious national security issue.