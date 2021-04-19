Food fight: Rubio targets House Sodexo contract over voting rights support

Sen. Marco Rubio might be out for a bicameral food fight. On Monday, the Florida Republican called on House leaders to reconsider their contract with food services vendor Sodexo because the company signed on to a statement opposing restrictive new voting laws being proposed or enacted in states across the country.

Rubio wrote to Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy outlining an array of allegations of labor suppression and racial discrimination against Sodexo and questioning the House’s contract with the international corporation.

Sodexo, a French company, took over the House food services contract in 2015 and operates more than a dozen eateries across the House side of the Capitol and office buildings.

“When it comes to things like dining services, the House of Representatives is able to do business with whichever companies it prefers. I would hope that the House would choose partners that reflect its values,” Rubio wrote. “I would also ask you both to consider whether a relationship between the U.S. Congress and Sodexo, a company that allegedly systematically discriminated against black employees among other shocking abuses, is appropriate.”

The company signed onto a statement that called voting the “most basic and fundamental right,” one it notes has been denied to many throughout the nation’s history. “We all should feel a responsibility to defend the right to vote and to oppose any discriminatory legislation or measures that restrict or prevent any eligible voter from having an equal and fair opportunity to cast a ballot.”