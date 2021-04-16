NIH lifts Trump-era restrictions on fetal tissue research

The National Institutes of Health on Friday announced it would loosen restrictions on using fetal tissue in biomedical research and revert to the process in place before 2019.

The change was issued in a notice Friday afternoon.

Fetal tissue research has been the subject of controversy because some advocates oppose using fetal tissue derived from abortions. Groups like the Charlotte Lozier Institute have pushed for expanding research into alternative methods.

NIH, in a statement to CQ Roll Call, said research applications using fetal tissue would no longer be required to be reviewed by an ethics advisory board at NIH.

“NIH reminds the research community of expectations, regulations, and applicable laws for the conduct of research using HFT, including those to obtain informed consent from the donor of such tissue and those that prohibit profiting from such tissue,” said the agency in a statement, using the acronym for human fetal tissue.