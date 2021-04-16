280 million Americans have no control over their data. A national standard is the only way to fix it

We’ve all done it — downloaded a new app on our phone, been prompted with an overwhelming and confusing Terms and Conditions pop-up, and immediately clicked “I Agree” and moved on without thinking what hitting that button means.

The fact is every time we log on to the internet or use an app, our data is at the whim of the company, and there is largely no accountability for how a platform might use, store or sell information about us. As our world becomes increasingly more digital, the concern around consumer privacy protections has been slowly brewing with no significant action at the federal level.

Understandably, states are starting to go at this on their own, to protect their residents and lay a foundation for data privacy in the 21st century. Since 2018, California has stood as the lone state to enact a comprehensive consumer data privacy law, but Virginia recently became the second state to sign such a bill, setting off what will likely be an assortment of differing privacy laws between states. As more fill the vacuum left by Congress, the need for a national privacy standard becomes more critical for consumers and businesses.

Seventy percent of Americans believe their data is less secure now than it was five years ago, and 46 percent feel they’ve lost control of their data. They’re more than justified in feeling that way, as data breaches are increasingly common and Big Tech remains governed by its own rules. Outside of the two states that have comprehensive data privacy laws, the remaining 280 million Americans live in what amounts to the Wild West when it comes to keeping their information safe.

Virginia’s law means we’ll likely see a much more rapid timeline for the next states to follow suit. California started as the sole privacy leader in the U.S. As a result, there was nothing to compare its policy to domestically and no conflict with other jurisdictions. A company was either following the California rules or not.