Corporations agree to transparency on climate lobbying

Insurer American International Group Inc., railroad company CSX Inc. and electric companies Duke Energy Corp., FirstEnergy Corp. and Entergy Corp. have pledged to report publicly about their influence on climate policy and alignment with the Paris Agreement, according to investors.

It’s the latest win for shareholders as companies’ influence on government policy gains attention and President Joe Biden unveils policies addressing climate change. Biden invited 40 world leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping, to the Leaders Summit on Climate that he will host next week.

“The amount of agreements that have been reached shows that companies are recognizing that this is an issue they have to grapple with and that investor scrutiny on it is not going anywhere,” said Lila Holzman, senior energy program manager at As You Sow, a nonprofit raising the issue with businesses. “Companies are trying to get ahead of this and help to provide some of what investors are requesting.”

The Interfaith Center on Corporate Responsibility, a coalition of religious, socially responsible, pension and union investors managing more than $2 trillion, announced last week that members made deals with the five companies, which led to the withdrawal of shareholder proposals on the matter.

Some of the companies will provide stand-alone climate lobbying reports that lay out direct and trade association activities and their alignment with the Paris Agreement, while others will include disclosures in sustainability reports on their websites or elsewhere, according to ICCR. The group expects some of the disclosures to include that companies are changing their lobbying practices.