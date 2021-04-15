Lawmakers flock to border as more migrants arrive

It’s not an ordinary sight — a group of sitting Republican senators, including Ted Cruz and Lindsey Graham, dressed in tactical gear, floating along the Rio Grande in a boat armed with machine guns.

But lately, scenes of lawmakers at the southern border have become a common occurrence, as a steady stream of them venture to the region to speak about immigration, meet with Border Patrol agents and view migrant camps.

“So it’s past midnight. I’m standing on the shore of the Rio Grande, the water’s right behind me,” Cruz, R-Texas, says in a nighttime video. “I’m down at the Texas border along with 18 senators. We made the trip to see the crisis that is playing out.”

Trucks and cars cross over the Rio Grande and U.S.-Mexico border on the Bridge of the Americas in El Paso, Texas on Friday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Like Cruz, many lawmakers, including Democrats, have used their visits to shoot personal videos, updating constituents and social media followers about what they saw.

The Biden administration has taken heat during these trips from both sides of the aisle — but from Republicans in particular.