Key Democrats flex ‘SALT’ muscles ahead of infrastructure debate

Alex Macfarlane, a spokeswoman for Thompson, said he was at the caucus’s launch to show support. Thompson typically doesn’t join caucuses or co-sponsor legislation on topics that are before his subcommittee.

Suozzi added that three of the Ways and Means panel’s six subcommittee chairs attended the event. The support of Larson, who is chairman of the Social Security Subcommittee, raises that to four, he said. The subcommittee chairs at the news conference were Reps. Danny K. Davis, D-Ill., chairman of the Worker and Family Support Subcommittee; Bill Pascrell Jr., D-N.J., who is chairman of the Oversight Subcommittee; and Thompson.

‘We don’t want to pay twice’

Davis, whose 7th District includes downtown Chicago, said SALT deductibility prevents double taxation of his and his colleagues’ constituents, which they enjoyed for over a century before the 2017 law took effect.

“We don’t mind having the big shoulders, but we don’t want to pay twice,” Davis said, referring to Chicago’s moniker “The City of Big Shoulders.”

While Ways and Means Chairman Richard E. Neal was not at the caucus launch, the Massachusetts Democrat has been a vocal supporter of repealing the $10,000 limit. He pushed for its inclusion in coronavirus relief legislation last year and voted for a House bill in December 2019 that would have repealed the SALT cap for two years.