It’s time to bring back the Budget committees to the congressional budget process

Last week’s release of President Joe Biden’s “skinny” budget outlining his approach to discretionary spending for the upcoming fiscal year turns congressional focus to how exactly the administration’s spending and tax priorities will fit together and what processes the House and Senate majorities will use to put them into effect.

And with the expiration of the 2011 Budget Control Act’s caps on discretionary spending, it’s time to restore the ability of the congressional budget process to set discretionary spending amounts in the budget resolution, rather than in a piece of legislation signed into law.

Bringing back the role of the budget resolution for discretionary spending would counter the diminishment of the congressional budget process. In the past several Congresses, under both Democratic and Republican majorities, budget resolutions have been employed primarily to trigger the reconciliation process to move significant policy priorities across the Senate floor free of a filibuster and with provisions as far-reaching as the majority chooses and the rules of reconciliation allow.

But the budget process was created to look across the entire federal budget, allowing congressional majorities to harmonize perspectives of the president and the legislative branch to create an integrated framework for federal spending, revenues and debt. And one of those big responsibilities assigned to a budget resolution was allowing Congress to independently set discretionary spending amounts that it could use to draft annual appropriations bills into law.

Historically, the House and Senate Budget committees would review a president’s annual discretionary budget submission, assess member input, and then establish discretionary spending amounts in the budget resolution itself. This empowered members to work with each other, enhanced collaboration between the Budget and Appropriations committees, and buttressed the legislative branch in working with the executive branch to formulate and ultimately enact the 12 spending bills that Congress must write every year.