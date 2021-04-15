Capitol Police did not act on past intel recommendations from IG

The U.S. Capitol Police Department failed to act on several intelligence recommendations from its inspector general in the years leading up to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, a House Administration Committee hearing revealed Thursday.

Capitol Police Inspector General Michael A. Bolton told lawmakers that changes suggested by his office were not implemented, some of which reemerged in the intervening time.

“So am I right to say that the department failed to maintain implementation of the OIG intelligence recommendations, even though they were made multiple times?” Rep. Bryan Steil, a Wisconsin Republican, asked Bolton.

“That would be correct, sir,” Bolton responded. “Yes.”

Intelligence failures were a key focus in two of Bolton’s flash reports that examined department shortcomings surrounding the Capitol attack. Top Capitol Police officials, including acting Chief Yogananda Pittman — who used to oversee intelligence at the department — were unaware of a Jan. 5 FBI warning of “war” at the Capitol the following day.