The new president will have to wait until at least 2022 before famous comedians can dunk on him in front of a room full of journalists.

The White House Correspondents’ Dinner has been called off for the second year in a row — a casualty of the pandemic.

“We have worked through any number of scenarios over the last several months, but to put it plainly: while improving rapidly, the COVID-19 landscape is just not at a place where we could make the necessary decisions to go ahead with such a large indoor event,” said Steven Thomma, the correspondents’ association’s executive director.

At the annual event, affectionately called “nerd prom,” journalists and a bipartisan guest list of powerful creatures of Washington get really dressed up and make small talk while consuming booze and fancy food. The April 2020 dinner was first rescheduled for August as the COVID-19 pandemic began to tighten its grip on the country, but the world has yet to reopen.

Even before that, the tradition was on rocky ground. Former President Donald Trump broke with a precedent established by previous presidents and declined to attend the event when he took office, and he forced his administration officials to do the same after Michelle Wolf burned the house down in 2018.