Senate confirms Gensler to lead SEC

The Senate voted 53-45 Wednesday to confirm Gary Gensler as Securities and Exchange Commission chairman, potentially opening the door to increased political and climate risk disclosures from companies.

Gensler will lead the agency amid growing calls for more public company disclosures from both Democrats and corporate shareholders. With his arrival, Democrats will have a majority on the commission.

Mandated corporate disclosure of political spending and climate risk merits a closer look given strong investor interest, Gensler said during his March 2 confirmation hearing.

Senate Banking ranking member Patrick J. Toomey, R-Pa., referred to Gensler's hearing comments when Toomey said on the floor Tuesday that he would vote against the nominee because it could lead to requirements that companies disclose information on global warming, political contributions and equity.

"Based on his record as a regulator in the past, I am concerned that he would use the SEC to advance an agenda not in its purview," Toomey said. Securities law and securities regulation are not the appropriate vehicle to address global warming, political spending or racial equality, he said.