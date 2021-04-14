The House will stick to its scheduled committee work week at the end of the month since “relatively few” lawmakers will be allowed to attend President Joe Biden’s April 28 joint address to Congress due to COVID-19 precautions, Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer told reporters Wednesday.

“There will be limited attendance required because of COVID-19 and the number of people that you can gather together in a relatively small setting,” the Maryland Democrat said on his weekly press call. “And although the House chamber is a large chamber, it is a relatively small setting.”

Speaker Nancy Pelosi sent a letter to Biden late Tuesday inviting him to give his first joint address to Congress on April 28, and the president accepted. A president’s first joint address would typically be held in February, but extra planning was involved this year because of the coronavirus pandemic and security concerns after the Jan. 6 insurrection on the Capitol.

Hoyer said he has a “general idea” of how many people will be invited to attend, but declined to get into specific numbers as those decisions are still being finalized.

“There will be a limited number of members from the House, from the Senate, from the Supreme Court, from the ambassador corps and from other entities,” he said. “President Biden clearly will be able to have people present, guests present. There will be representation of the Cabinet present, but there will be severe restrictions because of the very limited number.”