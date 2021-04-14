HHS moves to reinstate aid to family planning clinics that perform abortions

The Biden administration released a proposed rule on Wednesday that would reinstate eligibility for federal family planning funds to organizations that provide abortions or abortion referrals, a move that would directly affect groups like Planned Parenthood.

Under current law, providers cannot use federal funds for abortions except in rare circumstances.

The proposed rule would allow Title X, the nation’s federal family planning grant program, to reinstate eligibility for grants to organizations that provide abortions or abortion referrals, if they use only private funds for abortion while using grant money for other family planning activities such as providing birth control.

It also proposes to reverse a requirement that prevents Title X grantees from sharing a physical space with an abortion provider.

The rule says the changes under the Trump administration may have led to up to 181,477 unintended pregnancies.