Biden’s Afghanistan decision triggers worries on Capitol Hill

President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that all but a relative handful of U.S. troops will leave Afghanistan this year, a decision that experts said will lead to risks, rewards and ramifications that no one can fully foresee, despite partisans’ insistence that the outcome is preordained.

Rather than pull U.S. troops out of Afghanistan by May 1, as former President Donald Trump had planned under a February 2020 agreement with the Taliban, the troops will leave by Sept. 11, the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks that triggered within weeks the U.S. invasion of Afghanistan.

“We cannot continue the cycle of extending or expanding our military presence in Afghanistan hoping to create the ideal conditions for our withdrawal, expecting a different result,” Biden said.

Congressional reaction fell along mostly predictable, partisan lines. Some security experts, meanwhile, warned that the pullout of U.S. troops, even if warranted, may not go smoothly and will probably have second-order effects on America’s standing in the world.

“In reality, I don’t think we know if it’s a great decision or a bad one, and we won’t know for a while, because it depends on how things play out,” said Stanley McChrystal, a retired four-star Army general who commanded coalition troops in Afghanistan in 2009 and 2010.