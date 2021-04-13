‘Urgency’ creates a Senate path for AAPI hate crimes legislation

Something unusual happened in the Senate on Tuesday, when both sides of the aisle showed a willingness to debate legislation to address a rise in violence against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.

The divisive partisanship of recent years has kept even popular legislation from the kind of floor action expected for the bill, starting Wednesday, including the possibility of votes on bipartisan amendments.

But Democrats cited both an urgency to address the hate crimes against AAPI individuals and the straightforwardness of the legislation by Sen. Mazie K. Hirono, D-Hawaii, as reasons to skip the typical committee process and hold a floor vote.

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer told reporters Tuesday morning that “we hope to get it done this week if we don’t have real obstruction.”

Against the backdrop of a larger debate about changing Senate rules to strip the minority party of its way to block legislation, that meant Republicans faced a dilemma of whether to take a high-profile vote to block the bill or to allow action on a priority for the Democratic majority and President Joe Biden.