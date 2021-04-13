DACA students could get Pell Grants under Biden’s budget

Immigration advocates are praising the Biden administration for including a proposal to expand Pell Grant eligibility to some undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children in its fiscal 2022 budget request.

“We celebrate the inclusion of DACA recipients in Pell Grants and we recognize the administration’s commitment to undocumented students,” said Juliana Macedo do Nascimento, state and local policy manager at United We Dream, an organization that advocates for immigrant youth, in a statement. “The cost of admission remains a barrier to undocumented students hoping to go to college.”

The budget blueprint, released April 9, would expand Pell eligibility to participants in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, in addition to raising the maximum Pell Grant amount by $400. The maximum for the 2021-22 school year is $6,495.

Federal Pell Grants are awarded to low-income students, who can use the funds to pay for postsecondary education at any of around 6,000 participating postsecondary institutions.

If enacted, the proposal would advance the Biden administration’s goal of expanding legal opportunities for undocumented immigrants, even as a more comprehensive overhaul of the immigration system remains stymied by partisan division.