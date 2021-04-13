Most of us are familiar with Kübler-Ross’ five stages of grief.

Rep. Andy Barr knows them entirely too well — his wife, Carol, died suddenly last June, just a few weeks shy of her 40th birthday.

In the last few months, Barr’s worked through denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance, but there’s still one more step to go: lawmaking.

“I think this CAROL Act has become part of my grieving process, to be honest with you,” the Kentucky Republican said, referring to his bill to support research into the heart condition that killed his wife.

It’s not uncommon to dive into work after a loss, but few get to do so while honoring the departed, and fewer still in a way that might help others avoid a similar fate.