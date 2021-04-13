All the times John Boehner cried

“I started to see tears come to his eyes. And me, I’m always an easy target when that happens. Tears form in my eyes too. In front of all of his staff and Secret Service and all the spectators who showed up for the event, the president gave me a big bear hug. Then he got into his limo and left. The moment was so moving that I didn’t realize for a few minutes that I was now completely alone. The event was over. I didn’t have any staff with me. I hadn’t driven myself. I was just standing there in the parking lot, and I had to get back to the Capitol to go back to work. So I ended up having to weave through the crowd to the street and hail a cab.”

Boehner wipes away tears during at a ceremony in the Capitol rotunda to present golfing legend Arnold Palmer the Congressional Gold Medal. (Chris Maddaloni/CQ Roll Call file photo)

Getting sworn in as speaker

“So I was standing up there with this gigantic gavel and I was supposed to make a speech, but there, sitting in the front row, I caught sight of my three best buddies — Richard Burr, Saxby Chambliss, and Tom Latham — all sitting together. We’d been friends since our early days in Congress, and there they were, Burr and Chambliss having come over from the Senate to wish me well. That was it. The waterworks opened. I had to go through a lot of tissues that day.”

Sitting for a ‘60 Minutes’ interview

“It didn’t matter that I’d fought this whole idea earlier. I was in it now, and I had to play it through to the end. And besides, Lesley [Stahl] was awfully nice. They filmed us inside the church, talking about my childhood. She got me crying, and I got her crying too — although her tears never made it onto the air, and of course mine did.”

Talking with the Estonian prime minister

“A young, passionate politician, he spoke forcefully about how much American support meant to him and to the people of his country. This Estonian was a more patriotic American than a lot of native-born Americans I’ve met. Before he was through, I had to get out my handkerchief. His gratitude and love for a country thousands of miles away from his own brought me to tears.”

Watching the sunset

“I couldn’t cut my own grass in Florida even if I wanted to because, well, we don’t have a yard. But we do have a deck, and a view down to the beach and the Gulf of Mexico. We try to watch the sunset out there as often as we can. It’s truly amazing. We watch the sun as it moves across the sky from December 21 to June 21. Every night in between it’s a whole new show. Sometimes it reflects off the clouds or off the water. It’s hard to think of a better way to experience the beauty of God’s creation. It’s enough to bring a tear to your eye.”