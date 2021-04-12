Bubbling cheese had just returned to Congress, but &pizza quickly became “no pizza” on Monday after a run on the restaurant.

So great was the pent-up pizza demand inside the Rayburn House Office Building that the newly reopened shop was forced to close three hours early when ingredients got low.

“We’re so excited to be back serving your favorite food, including &pizza. You liked it even more than we thought, and we’re actually running out of pizza today!” said a note to congressional staff from Catherine L. Szpindor, the House chief administrative officer.

Szpindor’s dispatch announced the pizzeria would close at 3 p.m. Monday, but would resume its normal hours Tuesday, vowing to increase supply “so we can make pizzas until 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, moving forward.”

The line to get pizza stretched to nearly a dozen and remained steadily busy during the lunch rush, according to a reporter at the scene. In what could be described as a pandemic oddity, the cafeteria double doors were left open so those waiting in line could see all the way to the back, where people were waiting the prescribed 15 minutes after getting vaccine shots.