Parties ready for battle over Biden’s fiscal 2022 spending plan

President Joe Biden’s departure from the principle of “parity” in his first budget request — or equal increases in defense and nondefense discretionary spending — signals a rocky road ahead for next year’s appropriations bills.

Biden ended up blessing slightly more than a 1.5 percent increase for the Pentagon in the budget outline the White House will unveil later on Friday, while domestic and foreign aid agencies on average would see larger boosts, a source who spoke on condition of anonymity confirmed.

That’s unlikely to sit well with Republicans, while it’s not even a safe bet that Democrats will be fully on board with such a slim increase for defense that doesn’t keep pace with inflation. Leading progressives in both chambers over the last year have called for up to 10 percent cuts in the Pentagon budget.

That prospect could spell trouble for the fiscal 2022 budget resolution Democrats want to adopt to pass filibuster-proof reconciliation bills implementing Biden’s ambitious infrastructure and other spending plans.

It’s even more problematic for fiscal 2022 appropriations, since there’s little chance Republicans in the 50-50 Senate will go along with Appropriations subcommittee allocations, known as 302(b)s, that endorse a big increase for nondefense and a skimpier defense figure. Unlike reconciliation bills, which only require a simple majority, it still takes 60 votes to advance appropriations bills in the Senate.