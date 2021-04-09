House Ethics probe adds to Rep. Matt Gaetz’s woes

Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz is being investigated by the House Ethics Committee after published reports about allegations that include sexual misconduct, illicit drug use, campaign finance violations and other potential violations of federal law and House rules.

Published reports have also said Gaetz, one of the most outspoken supporters of former President Donald Trump, is under a federal criminal investigation. He has aggressively maintained his innocence, but on Thursday one of his GOP colleagues, Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger, called for his resignation.

The Ethics Committee issued a statement Friday saying that based on public reports, it was looking into whether Gaetz “engaged in sexual misconduct and/or illicit drug use, shared inappropriate images or videos on the House floor, misused state identification records, converted campaign funds to personal use, and/or accepted a bribe, improper gratuity, or impermissible gift, in violation of House Rules, laws, or other standards of conduct.”

The panel’s announcement comes more than a week after The New York Times reported on March 30 that the Justice Department was investigating whether Gaetz violated federal sex trafficking laws for allegedly having sex with a 17-year-old and paying for the teen to travel with him. The criminal investigation into Gaetz started last year, while Trump, with whom Gaetz says he is close, was still in office. The inquiry stemmed from an investigation into Gaetz associate Joel Greenberg, according to the Times.

Greenberg, a former tax collector for Seminole County, has been indicted on several charges, including sex trafficking. A court hearing in Greenberg’s case Thursday revealed he is in negotiations with prosecutors about a possible plea deal.