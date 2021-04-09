Ethics panel investigating New York Rep. Tom Reed over groping allegation

New York Republican Tom Reed is being investigated by the House Ethics Committee after a former lobbyist said he drunkenly groped her in 2017.

Reed, who is married and 20 years older than the woman, initially said the account was not accurate. Two days later, he apologized and said he would neither challenge Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo nor run for reelection in the House.

“Simply put, my behavior caused her pain, showed her disrespect and was unprofessional. I was wrong, I am sorry, and I take full responsibility,” Reed said in a statement March 21. He noted at the time of the misconduct he was “struggling” with alcoholism and received treatment that year, acknowledging he is “powerless over alcohol.”

The ethics panel’s inquiry, announced Friday, comes after Nicolette Davis told The Washington Post that when she was a 25-year-old lobbyist on a fund-raising trip in Minnesota, an intoxicated Reed sat beside her in an Irish pub and rubbed her back, unhooked her bra with his hand outside her blouse, placed his hand on her thigh and moved it upward. Davis asked a person seated next to her for help and he pulled Reed away from the table and out of the pub, she told the Post.

"The Committee is aware of public allegations that Representative Tom Reed may have engaged in sexual misconduct, in violation of House Rules, laws, or other standards of conduct," the House Ethics Committee said in a statement.