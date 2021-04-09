Analysis: Biden ends abuse-prone overseas military budgets

The Biden administration’s fiscal 2022 defense budget request would eliminate the so-called Overseas Contingency Operations account, a seemingly bottomless box of money that had become emblematic of Washington’s fiscal flimflammery.

The president intends to discontinue requests for OCO “as a separate funding category, instead funding direct war costs and enduring operations in the DOD base budget, a significant budgetary reform,” according to a fact sheet submitted to appropriators Friday by Shalanda Young, the acting director of the White House’s Office of Management and Budget.

This would mark the end of an era. Over the past two decades, off-budget war accounts, whether called “supplementals” or the OCO account, had morphed from a temporary way to budget for fighting in Afghanistan and Iraq into what some called a slush fund for hundreds of billions of dollars — spending that, by law, was not hemmed in by the budget caps that circumscribed most other federal programs.

All told, Americans spent $2 trillion on this unlimited charge card from fiscal 2001 to 2019, according to a 2019 Congressional Research Service report.