Why a bipartisan infrastructure package is a ‘must do’ for Congress

For years, local leaders have heard promises of investments in infrastructure without Congress passing significant legislation to repair our nation’s crumbling roads, bridges, water systems and more.

While we wait, the American Society of Civil Engineers gave America’s infrastructure another dismal ‘C-’ in its 2021 report card, finding that almost half of the nation’s roadways are in poor or mediocre condition and that the U.S. loses an estimated 6 billion gallons of treated water each day due to water main breaks. Presented with facts like these, any good teacher (which I was) or local leader (which I am) knows it’s time to end the talk and take action.

Congress must pass a bipartisan recovery package that invests in the infrastructure, connectivity and workforce development of our nation. Last week, President Joe Biden proposed a sweeping infrastructure package to rebuild our communities and address the economic impacts from the devastation of COVID-19. The American Jobs Plan is built to fill in the $2.6 trillion infrastructure investment gap that has been exacerbated throughout the pandemic by revenue shortfalls that have forced 65 percent of municipalities to delay or completely cancel crucial infrastructure projects and repairs.

To jumpstart the conversation in Washington, the president’s plan and forthcoming budget should prompt Congress to begin piecing together a bipartisan package — one that can actually pass.

As our leaders in Washington get to the negotiation table with a good faith effort to create a plan, local leaders on the ground have a few clear bipartisan priorities that Congress should focus on first.