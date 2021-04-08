Overregulating fintech will harm consumers

Fintech, however, is changing this. Companies like Dave.com and Chime, for example, offer zero-fee accounts or provide consumers with protection against fees from their existing banks. And these companies are just getting started. As recently as October 2019, about $16 billion worth of economic rents were returned to the American public in an instant. Schwab, TD Ameritrade, and E-Trade all announced within days of each other that they were cutting trading commissions to zero, citing competitive pressure from fintech startups. All three companies lost a combined $16.4 billion of market value — essentially the market’s estimate of the total wealth transferred from a sclerotic industry back to American consumers.

There has yet to be a total revolution in overdrafts like we saw in trading commissions, partly because these fintechs are trying to innovate within the bounds of regulations written long before the technology used for these tools even existed. Many of the laws regulating financial services are more than 50 years old. To continue the progress achieved so far, policymakers must prioritize consumer protection while not crushing the marketplace of innovation and propping up the entrenched and costly businesses of old.

Individual consumers know best what their unique financial needs are, and much of their financial pain results not from bad decisions but from the conformity of the tools available to them, which combine often-limited options with high fees. Whether by competing directly or partnering with banks, fintechs are at last beginning to dismantle the arcane confusopoly that has been the mainstay of the financial services industry for the last century.

As the 117th Congress and the Biden administration examine how to better regulate financial services, particularly in the midst of an economic crisis, their focus should be on bringing more high-quality, low-cost options to consumers rather than stifling innovation in the name of consumer protection. Competition and innovation in the marketplace, along with smart regulation, can best help consumers.

There is no question that consumers’ behavior will change as a result of these disruptions, and not every single change will be for the best. More people than ever can access the stock market due to zero-commission trades, but that accessibility makes it possible for them to make poor financial decisions. Combining more efficient tools with social media also allows everyday traders to do things like engineer short squeezes and create mayhem for certain market participants. This kind of behavior isn’t new; hedge funds have been doing this to each other for years, but it is certainly more accessible now.