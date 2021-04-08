DOT lists transport projects in $2 trillion plan to woo Congress

The Transportation Department is engaging with lawmakers by sending out a spreadsheet filled with specifics as an opening salvo in what promises to be a pitched debate over President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion infrastructure plan.

In an email unveiling “the next level of detail” on transportation aspects of the plan, Edward McGlone, deputy assistant secretary for congressional affairs, attached for Democratic and Republican lawmakers a spreadsheet proposing how the $621 billion in transportation money in the roughly $2 trillion proposal would be spent. It was not clear how many lawmakers received the email.

McGlone noted that the spreadsheet “is intended to reflect the President’s vision and an initial set of proposals” and promised in his letter to follow up to hash out details.

“It is important to us to share this level of detail so that you can get a sense of how we arrived at the numbers that the President is proposing,” he wrote. “But we want to stress that we fully anticipate these numbers and proposals to go through revision as Congress deliberates on this.”

Of that $621 billion, $50 billion would be for what the administration describes as “cross-cutting resilience investments,” which is spending to build infrastructure that can withstand extreme weather events.