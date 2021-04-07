Photo of the day: Officer Evans procession

(Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Law enforcement officers escort the body of fallen U.S. Capitol Police officer William “Billy” Evans past the West Front of the Capitol during a procession to a funeral home on Wednesday.

On Friday, a man rammed his car into Evans, another officer and a barricade on Constitution Avenue, just outside the Capitol, and approached the officers wielding a knife. The suspect was shot by Capitol Police and died after being transported to the hospital, the force said. Evans died from injuries at the hospital.

In the above photo, acting Capitol Police chief Yogananda Pittman (center) is seen with other officers lining Third Street during the procession.