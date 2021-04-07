It’s never just a game, no matter the level of the competition.

The playmaking abilities fall somewhere between Pop Warner and junior varsity at the Congressional Football Game, a two-hand touch contest (because flag football proved to be too violent) between lawmakers and the Capitol Police. The NFL this is not — although a few retired pros do bolster the representatives’ ranks.

But sports don’t need to be played at the highest level to still have meaning, or for emotions to run high.

That’ll be especially true at this year’s charity game, following the assault on the Capitol on Jan. 6, which injured at least 134 police officers and killed one, Brian Sicknick, and another attack on Friday, which killed Officer William Evans. The game raises money for three charities, including the Capitol Police Memorial Fund.

“You bring in what the Capitol Police did for all of us who were in the chamber on Jan. 6, and what we saw they did outside the chamber and on the Capitol grounds — it is going to be a very special event,” said Rep. Rodney Davis, an Illinois Republican and members’ team co-captain, who, like everyone interviewed for this story, spoke to CQ Roll Call before the April 2 incident.