Life is glorious:

Springtime is blossoming along the East Coast. America is setting records with as many as 4 million vaccinations in a single day. And most important, Washington is beginning a lengthy debate over the proper level of taxation of corporations.

Nothing symbolizes a return to normalcy like seeing those magic three words, “Corporate Tax Rate,” in the headlines. Suddenly, we are transported back to a world where Dwight Eisenhower, Lyndon Johnson or Ronald Reagan could still be president right now.

Arguing over corporate taxes rather than deranged tweets highlights the contrast between Joe Biden and Donald Trump in the Oval Office.

Yes, the Trump 2017 tax cuts did slash corporate rates to 21 percent, the lowest level since the 1930s. But be honest: Is that tax law really among the top 50 things you remember about the Trump years?