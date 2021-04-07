Former Illinois Rep. Bobby Schilling dies at 57

Former Illinois Rep. Bobby Schilling, who represented the Land of Lincoln side of the Quad Cities before trying for a comeback in 2020 on the Iowa side, died Tuesday at age 57 after a bout with cancer.

Schilling’s son, Terry, made the announcement Tuesday, saying his father made the world a better place.

“Today my dad lost his battle with cancer. He was larger than life and lived his life for God and others,” he tweeted.

The Republican won a single term in Illinois’ 17th Congressional District in 2010. He then lost to Democratic Rep. Cheri Bustos in 2012 and 2014 in a redrawn version of his seat.

Schilling said in 2019 that he bought property in Iowa in 2015 and began building a home in 2016. He said the move was prompted by rising property taxes in Illinois.