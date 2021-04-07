DeFazio’s fight against Norwegian airline takes flight again

The chairman of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee finds himself fighting a battle once again to keep a Norwegian-based airline out of U.S. skies.

Rep. Peter A. DeFazio, D-Ore., spent years fighting to keep Norwegian Air International, a low-cost, long-haul carrier that was a subsidiary of the Oslo-based Norwegian Air Shuttle, out of the U.S. market because of his concerns over its business model, but the airline nonetheless received a permit to fly in the United States in 2016. Those flights halted last year, when the airline’s long-haul division, hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, declared bankruptcy.

Now a new airline with connections to Norwegian Airlines, Norse Atlantic Airways, is trying to enter the U.S. market, meaning DeFazio finds himself trying again to block the permit.

DeFazio says he is so outraged about the new airline’s attempt to reenter the U.S. market that he spent part of time during Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg’s first appearance before his committee urging Buttigieg not to let the airline back in U.S. skies.