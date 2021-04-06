Why some Republicans switched votes on bills they previously supported

Twenty House Republicans switched from voting “yes” last Congress to “no” this year on Democrat-led bills dealing with issues such as gun sales, women’s rights and immigration.

Of roughly a dozen bills Democrats brought back to the House floor this year because they died in the GOP-controlled Senate last session, most still received some GOP support. But seven saw at least one previous Republican supporter drop off.

The rise in GOP opposition may seem connected to the 2022 midterm elections, when House Democrats’ tenuous hold on power is at stake and Republican moderates may face heat in primaries. But in interviews and statements, the vote-switchers mostly cited policy and process, saying Democrats dropped GOP-backed provisions from some bills and declined to incorporate Republican input into others.

Only in one case did a Republican acknowledge changing his view.

“I know a little bit more now than I knew then,” New Jersey Rep. Jeff Van Drew said about dropping his support for a bill to extend the deadline for ratifying the Equal Rights Amendment.