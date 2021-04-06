House to take up DC statehood, equal pay bills this month

The House will vote this month on legislation to make what is now the District of Columbia the 51st state and to amend labor standards to promote equal pay for men and women performing the same job, among other bills, House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer announced Tuesday.

He also announced that when the House returns from recess on April 13 the duration of votes will be reduced from 45 minutes each to 30 minutes, a step toward the pre-pandemic normal of 15-minute votes. The House will continue to use alphabetical voting groups to stagger member entrances and allow for social distancing, but there will be five groups instead of seven. Each group will have 87 members.

"With many Members and a growing number of staff and Capitol workers now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and with safety measures like mandatory mask-wearing and proxy voting remaining in place, we can begin a graduated return to normal voting procedures," Hoyer said in a "Dear Colleague" letter.

One of the first bills the House will take up under the shortened voting period is the Paycheck Fairness Act. The measure aims to provide equal pay for men and women who do the same jobs by amending the Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938 to provide remedies for employees who face gender discrimination.

The House passed the equal pay measure in 2019 on a 242-187 vote with seven Republicans joining all Democrats in support, but it died in the Senate. It will get another floor vote next week, along with a measure to direct the Department of Labor to protect health care and social service workers from violence and other workplace hazards. That bill also previously passed in 2019 on a 251-158 vote; 32 Republicans joined all Democrats in voting for it.