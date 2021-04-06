Biden COVID-19 vaccination timeline ends confusion about state criteria

President Joe Biden urged unvaccinated seniors to get their COVID-19 vaccines as quickly as possible on Tuesday, before announcing that all adults across the country should be eligible for shots starting April 19.

"They're going to have to make the appointment now," Biden said of seniors during a visit to a vaccination site at Virginia Theological Seminary in Alexandria, Virginia. The visit came ahead of his formal announcement at the White House about eligibility expanding to adults nationwide in less than two weeks.

That does not mean everyone will be able to get vaccines as of April 19, however.

"We're in a situation where we, I believe, by the end of the summer we'll have a significant portion of American public vaccinated," said Biden. "I think before another 25 days we'll probably have somewhere in excess of 200 million shots that have been administered, and the good news is a clear, overwhelming majority of people over the age of 65 have gotten at least one shot, and that's the most susceptible age bracket."

The president's announcement appears to be in part an effort to end the confusion about which adults are eligible in which jurisdictions. He's also announcing that 150 million shots have been administered within his first 75 days in office.