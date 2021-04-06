Another earmark challenge for $2 trillion infrastructure plan

Earmarks appeared less likely to find their way into President Joe Biden's $2 trillion infrastructure proposal after White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said Monday that states and localities will have to apply for pieces of the funding from the plan.

That prospect could push the next opportunity for congressionally-directed spending on transportation projects to a separate highway bill due for the fall.

Psaki's comment came at a White House press briefing where she declined to say whether that bidding process would use a population-based formula, for example, or whether a federal department would decide which projects get support.

“We're not quite there yet,” Psaki said. “A competitive bidding process, which I think most Americans would support, would mean that states, entities, have to apply for funding for rebuilding the infrastructure in their states and through local communities or whatever it may be.”

The comments seemed to rule out a process where members could request specific projects in the bill. The use of earmarks in legislation to carry out Biden's proposal may not be allowed by the Senate parliamentarian anyway, if congressional Democrats try to pass it using reconciliation. On Monday, the parliamentarian permitted them to use an amended fiscal 2021 budget resolution to pass another reconciliation bill.