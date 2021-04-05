House chaplain prays for Capitol Police and suspect

Chaplain Margaret Kibben opened the House on Monday morning with a prayer for fallen U.S. Capitol Police Officer William "Billy" Evans, who died Friday after a car rammed into the barricade he and another officer were guarding.

Kibben included a prayer for the suspect in the attack, Noah Green, who was also killed.

The Capitol complex was under lockdown for several hours Friday afternoon following the attack in what's been a deadly year for the Capitol Police.

"Lord even in our anger may we find a way to pray for those who would turn their wrath on us," continued Chaplain Kibben.

