Fellow Democrats pressure Biden to weaken vaccine patents

Democrats in Congress, activist groups and developing countries are lobbying President Joe Biden to weaken intellectual property protections for COVID-19 vaccines, a move that could expand global supplies but would anger the drugmakers that partnered with the government to create the life-saving shots.

The drugmakers argue that stripping them of their patent protections could backfire at a time when they are working to produce boosters to combat virus variants. And they say there are better ways to ensure the vaccines reach the world's population.

The debate will come to a head over the next few weeks as Biden makes critical decisions about who owns the knowledge associated with COVID-19 drug inventions that could impact vaccine pricing and production for years to come.

Vaccines are free to all Americans during the emergency pandemic period, and Biden says the country will have more than enough supply to vaccinate everyone currently eligible. But vaccines may not be free in the future should Americans need boosters, and a pending Trump-era proposed rule could take away the government's ability to step in and reduce costs.

"You're going to see in a relatively short amount of time what is the position of the president of the United States on these issues," said James Love, the director of Knowledge Ecology International, an activist group that wants Biden to take steps to lower the price of the vaccines by permitting generic drugmakers to make them.