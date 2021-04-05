Fauci sticks with two-dose vaccine regimen

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said he continued to believe it better to inject Americans with two doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines on the drugmakers' recommended schedule — a view that is at odds with other Biden administration advisers.

Some experts, like Michael Osterholm, an epidemiologist and former adviser to President Joe Biden, have called for delaying the second dose of the vaccine until more of the initial doses are administered. The British government has delayed second doses, enabling it to reach more of its population more quickly with a single dose, and its death rate from COVID-19 has declined more quickly than that of the United States.

Fauci, speaking during a White House COVID-19 task force briefing on Monday, acknowledged that there are different approaches and opinions related to vaccine distribution.

But he argued that data that showed that a single dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine is 80 percent effective in preventing infection, often cited by those who prefer the British approach, is tenuous because the level of neutralizing antibodies against the virus may not last as long.

“When you’re dealing with variants that clearly might actually be diminished somewhat in their capability of the vaccine-induced antibodies to essentially be able to neutralize them, you are in a tenuous zone if you don't have the full impact,” Fauci said.