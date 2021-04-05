Border facilities ‘stretched beyond thin’ amid influx, independent monitor says

U.S. Border Patrol facilities housing migrant children suffer from severe overcrowding and “have been stretched beyond thin,” according to an independent monitor who visited sites holding minors who crossed the border without their parents.

“Virtually all the custodial and medical provisions essential to adequate detention conditions are threatened by levels of occupancy that exceed the physical space required to maintain safe, sanitary, and humane conditions,” wrote Andrea Sheridan Ordin, a California lawyer tapped by a federal judge to serve as special monitor in long-running litigation over the rights of foreign-born children in government custody.

Ordin, who wrote the report with pediatrician Dr. Paul Wise, visited several processing and emergency intake facilities in Texas along the Rio Grande Valley. The facilities are designed to hold adults temporarily but have become overcrowded with children, a problem they described as the “single most important issue that this monitoring program must assess.”

Even though COVID-19 social distancing procedures were set aside to make room for children, the “facilities — which are not appropriate for minors, in any event — have been stretched beyond thin,” they said in a report filed late Friday with the U.S. District Court for the Central District Court of California.

The report was filed as part of decadeslong litigation that established standards of care for migrant children in government custody through a 1997 settlement agreement.