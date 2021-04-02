President Biden: Open the White House virtual visitor logs

President Joe Biden campaigned on improving government transparency and a promise to release the White House visitor logs — a practice his predecessor, Donald Trump, had stopped in 2017. This was welcome news for transparency advocates since without public release, it is impossible to know who may be exerting influence on administration policy.

The issue of visitor logs exploded in the George W. Bush years when administration observers suspected that oil industry executives were the primary influencers on an energy task force headed by Vice President Dick Cheney. The White House refused to release the identities of those who met with task force members. In response to that firestorm, in 2008, presidential candidate Barack Obama promised to open the books, and he did so soon after taking office.

Yet not all is so transparent now. The Biden White House says it will not release the “virtual” visitor logs, which, during the COVID-19 pandemic, record the primary way the president and other officials interact with the outside world, including with lobbyists and policy experts.

This isn’t the only place where the Biden White House has come up lacking. So far, it has failed to post online the daily schedules of the president and vice president. Also, the White House comment line has been eliminated. It’s still early, but in presidential politics, early actions often create lasting impressions, and the president risks being seen as less transparent now in contrast to his longstanding image for candor and openness.

Obama was the first to release the White House visitor logs. The Trump administration, despite resistance from the president, eventually agreed to release department-held visitor logs — most notably those from Trump’s Florida resort, Mar-a-Lago.