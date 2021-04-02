CDC: Fully vaccinated people can travel safely

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its travel guidelines on Friday to say people who are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 can safely travel in the United States and overseas without self-quarantine or a coronavirus test, as long as they wear a mask in public spaces.

This guidance does not change the guidelines for unvaccinated individuals.

Recent studies evaluating the real-world effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines prove that vaccinated people can travel at a low risk to themselves, according to the agency. A person is fully vaccinated at least two weeks after receiving their last recommended dose of the vaccine.

The CDC guidance says it is safe for fully vaccinated individuals to travel both domestically and internationally as long as they take mitigation measures such as wearing a mask, washing hands and avoiding crowds.

But when traveling internationally, fully vaccinated people should still have a negative COVID-19 test before boarding a flight back to the U.S. and another negative test three to five days after returning from international travel, according to CDC.